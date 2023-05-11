25 martyrs, 70 wounded in 3-day aggression on Gaza

As criminal attacks by the Zionist Israeli regime on continued Thursday for three days unabating, the assassination of the senior commander of the Islamic Jihad in Khan Yunis, the number of Palestinian martyrs and wounded in the Gaza Strip is also increasing.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that 25 people were martyred and at least 70 were injured since the beginning of the aggressive attacks of the Zionist regime on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning.

On Thursday night, an attack by Zionist regime on an apartment in Khan Yunis resulted in the martyrdom of 3 Palestinians and the wounding of several others.

Palestinian media confirmed that Ali Hassan Ghali, a member of the military council of Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, and his brother Mahmoud Ghali and one other person were martyred in the attack on Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, Gallant, the war minister the Zionist terrorist regime held a phone call with Lloyd Austin, the Secretary of Defense of the United States, telling him that Tel Aviv is prepared for aa long war with the Resistance groups in the Gaza Strip.

Moreover, the US Department of Defense announced that while calling the Palestinian resistance groups terrorists, Austin assured Tel Aviv that Washington still supports the fake regime's right to defend itself against Resistance's rocket attacks.

Furthermore, "Jake Sullivan", US National Security Adviser, in a phone call with Tel Aviv regime's National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi insisted America's support for the security of the Zionist regime and what he described as "the right to defend oneself against missile attacks" from the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian Resistance fire new barrage of rockets toward Tel Aviv regime:

On Wednesday, Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza fired a new batch of retaliatory rockets towards Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, in response to the regime's deadly air raids.

Gaza's joint command of Palestinian resistance groups said in a statement that it had fired “hundreds” of rockets towards the occupied Palestinian territories in an operation codenamed “revenge of the free.”

UN condemns Israeli regime's massacre of civilians in Gaza:

On Wednesday, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the Israeli regime's massacre of civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip as "unacceptable".

The UN chief urged the occupying regime to "immediately" stop the bloodshed, said Farhan Haq, deputy UN spokesperson, Press TV reported.

"Israel must abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the proportional use of force and taking all feasible precautions to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of military operations," Haq said.

Also on Wednesday, the Arab League regional grouping's Council condemned the "barbaric Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip, which targeted civilians, children, and women in residential neighborhoods while they were sleeping safely in their homes."

