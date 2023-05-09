India bus crash kills 22, injures dozens

The accident occurred around 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of Indore, the largest city in central Madhya Pradesh state.

“Twenty-two people died due to impact and around 35 people are injured,” sub-divisional magistrate Omnarayan Singh said.

Three children were among the dead, he said.

The bus was heading to Indore when it broke through the railing on the bridge and crashed into a dry river bed, the Times of India reported.

The bus driver had fallen asleep at the wheel before the crash and had fled from the scene, according to the reports. The bus broke the iron railing on the bridge and fell into a dry bed of the river.

Several passengers were crushed to death as the upper portion of the bus collided with the dry rocky bed of the river.

Soon after the incident, the locals swung into action and started a rescue operation.

The injured were rushed to hospitals in tractors trollies as ambulances reached the spot later.

MP/PR