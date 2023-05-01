Bus accident in western Mexico leaves 18 dead, 33 injured

The prosecutor’s office in Nayarit, the state where the accident occurred, said the vehicle fell some 15 metres down a ravine on Saturday night, on a highway that connects the state capital Tepic and the tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta.

“From the first moment, we have worked in a coordinated manner with the various federal and state authorities to provide immediate attention to victims,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement shared on Twitter.

Authorities reported that 11 women and seven men were killed. At least 11 minors have been transferred to hospitals for medical attention, the Sun Daily reported.

MNA/PR