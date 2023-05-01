  1. World
  2. South America
May 1, 2023, 9:00 AM

Bus accident in western Mexico leaves 18 dead, 33 injured

Bus accident in western Mexico leaves 18 dead, 33 injured

TEHRAN, May. 01 (MNA) – A bus accident in western Mexico has claimed the lives of at least 18 people and left 33 others injured, according to local authorities.

The prosecutor’s office in Nayarit, the state where the accident occurred, said the vehicle fell some 15 metres down a ravine on Saturday night, on a highway that connects the state capital Tepic and the tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta.

“From the first moment, we have worked in a coordinated manner with the various federal and state authorities to provide immediate attention to victims,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement shared on Twitter.

Authorities reported that 11 women and seven men were killed. At least 11 minors have been transferred to hospitals for medical attention, the Sun Daily reported.

MNA/PR 

News Code 200105

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News