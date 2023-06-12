9 killed as bus carrying pilgrims crashes in Pakistan

A bus carrying 35 passengers skidded off the road and fell into a deep ravine in the limits of Narpoth police station in Kotli, SUCH TV reported.

As a result, nine people were killed and scores were injured.

The rescue sources said all the passengers were returning to Gujranwala after attending a Urs ceremony Nairian area near Kotli.

Rescue sources said that the death toll may rise further as some of the injured were in critical condition

Commissioner Mirpur Chaudhary Shaukat said that the bodies and injured have been taken to Mirpur DHQ. He said that 13 injured have reached Mirpur hospital, out of which the condition of 3 is said to be critical.

