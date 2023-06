"Initial inquiries indicate 10 people have died. 11 people were transported to hospital via helicopter and road, and 18 passengers are uninjured," the police said in a statement.

Emergency services continue to work at the scene, the statement noted, adding that a 58-year-old bus driver was taken to the hospital under police guard "for mandatory testing and assessment."

An investigation has been launched, the statement read, Sputnik reported.

