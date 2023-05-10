Assad to attend Arab League Summit in Jeddah

The invitation was conveyed to Bashar al-Assad by the Saudi Ambassador to Jordan, Nayef Al-Sudairi, SANA reported.

The Syrian president conveyed his greetings, stressing that the upcoming Arab summit in Saudi Arabia will enhance joint Arab action to achieve the aspirations of the Arab people.

Earlier on Sunday, foreign ministers from Arab League member states agreed to reinstate Syria’s membership after its suspension more than 10 years ago.

The ministers voted for Syria’s return into the fold at the Arab League’s headquarters in Cairo.

The vote took place following a meeting of top regional diplomats from Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Syria in Jordan last week when they dubbed the process of bringing Damascus back into the Arab fold the “Jordanian Initiative”.

