Arab FMs to hold emergency meeting on Syria return to LAS

The meeting has been confirmed by Gamal Rushdy, a spokesman for the LAS. The move follows the recent decision by some Arab countries, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia, to resume diplomatic relations with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Syria's membership in the LAS was suspended in 2011 after the start of the armed conflict in the country.

In mid-April, foreign ministries of several Arab nations urged the LAS to resume Syria's membership, while also stating the need to end the humanitarian crisis in Syria and asking Arab countries' leadership for help in resolving the situation in the country.

MNA/PR