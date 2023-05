Sajad Poorhosseini ranked first with a total score of 240.2 points in the men’s 10m Air Pistol.

Athletes from Ukraine and Germany received silver and bronze, respectively.

Zeinab Toomari in the women's division was another Iranian representative at the event.

The 2023 ISSF World Cup kicked off in Baku, Azerbaijan on May 8 and will wrap up on May 25.

TM/FNA14020220000946