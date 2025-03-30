Yemen attacks US warship with cruise missiles, drones

Issuing a statement on Sunday morning, the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) Spokesman Yahya Saree said that the Yemeni forces have clashed three times with the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and its accompanying warships in the Red Sea over the past 24 hours.

"With the help of God Almighty, our forces are responsibly and effectively confronting the ongoing American aggression against our country, Yemen, for the third consecutive week," Saree stressed.

He further stressed that they will continue to expand defensive operations and "respond to tension with tension."

"We will never retreat from supporting and advocating for the oppressed Palestinian people until the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted."

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

MP/FNA1743313512983129696