Number of cellular subscriptions in Iran increases to 148m

The latest figures released on Saturday by the Communications Regulatory Authority of Iran for the end of 1401 in the Iranian calendar (ended on March 21, 2023) in the field of mobile phones show that the number of mobile (cellular) subscriptions in the country has increased to more than 148m and the penetration rate of mobile phone use in the country stands at 176%.

The statistics show the number was eight million up from the year before the year 1400 (March 21-2021-2023), when the number of subscriptions was 140 million.

Mobile Telecommunication Company of Iran or Hamrahe Aval is first on the list with 52.88% of the subscriptions, Irancell stands in the second place with 43.33%, while the Rightel operator follows them with 3.78% of the subscriptions.

According to the figures for the end of 1401, the coverage rate of the roads between cities and villages in Iran has now increased to 95%.

