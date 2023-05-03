Dangerous ISIL terrorist gang dismantled in Iraq's Diyala

The three-member gang was charged with providing equipment and supplies to ISIL hideouts, said the statement.

According to the statement, one of these terrorists was involved in the kidnapping of Iraqi citizens in 2020.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its escaped elements do not re-emerge.

