May 6, 2023, 4:45 PM

Pakistan arrests 11 ISIL, Al-Qaeda terrorists

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – The Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab has arrested 11 suspected terrorists from various cities of the province, including Lahore, during intelligence-based operations.

Explosive material, grenades and other items were also seized from the possession of those arrested, Samaa English reported. 

According to the authorities, the suspected terrorists belonged to Al-Qaeda, ISIL and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

There are 10 cases registered against the terrorists in Lahore, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Sahiwal, the officials said, adding that they seized explosive material, hand grenades, detonators, pamphlets and other items from their possession.

The authorities said the terrorist network had planned terror attacks in sensitive cities.

The officials further said 100 suspects were arrested during combing operations this week and 76 cases were registered.

They further said every possible effort will be made to eliminate the anti-state elements

Since the beginning of this year, as well as last year (2022), Pakistan has seen a tremendous increase in terrorist incidents inside compared to previous years, while ISIL and Tehrik-i-Taliban terrorist groups have been identified as the main causes of violence in Pakistan in 2022.

