2 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraqi Army operation

The Iraqi Army targeted the ISIL forces with airstrikes in Diyala province in eastern country, according to the reports.

Meanwhile, an Iraqi parliament member stated that ISIL is almost destroyed in Iraq and the operations to eliminate the leaders of this terrorist group continue.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its escaped elements do not re-emerge.

