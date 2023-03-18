4 ISIL terrorists killed in Al-Anbar province: Iraqi MoD

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi managed to launch a security operation in Al-Anbar province, western Iraq.

According to Iraqi sources, 4 members of the ISIL terrorist group were killed in this operation.

Hashd al-Sha’abi also announced in a statement that this operation was carried out in a joint effort by Hashd al-Shaabi and the 57th Brigade of the Iraqi Army.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

