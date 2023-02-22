Iraq intelligence forces detain 6 ISIL terrorists in Nineveh

The Iraqi National Intelligence Service announced the arrest of 6 ISIL terrorists in Nineveh province and the discovery of an ammunition depot belonging to the group.

The statement added that 350 mortar shells were seized during this operation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iraqi security forces managed to detain 3 ISIL terrorist forces in the Hawija region in Kirkuk province.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its escaped elements do not re-emerge.

RHM/5715562