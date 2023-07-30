3 Syrian ministers coming to Iran to discuss previous deals

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus announced the visit of a high-ranking Syrian political and economic delegation to Tehran on Sunday.

According to the Embassy, Faisal Al-Mekdad, the Syrian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Samer al-Khalil, the Economy and Foreign Trade Minister, and Iyad Mohammad al-Khatib, the Minister of Communications and Technology of that country are part of the high-ranking Syrian delegation.

The Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus further said that the charge d'affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the embassy held a meeting with the high-level Syrian political and economic delegation before they embarked on the trip to Iran, adding that the three Syrian ministers are on the way to Iran in order to follow up on the agreements inked during the visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Syria.

Heading a high-ranking Iranian delegation, President Ebrahim Raeisi visited Damascus earlier this year on May 3-4, 2023 for the first state visit by an Iranian president to Syria since 2011.

During his two-day visit to Damascus, President Raeisi held a meeting with the President of Syria and signed the comprehensive program of strategic and long-term cooperation between Iran and Syria as well as 14 cooperation documents in the fields of commercial cooperation, oil and energy, technical and engineering, housing, transportation. and rail and air transportation, free economic zones and private sector, communications and technology, earthquake relief and humanitarian assistance, and facilitation of pilgrimage travels by the senior officials of the two countries.

