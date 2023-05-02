Raeisi’s visit to Damascus aimed at boosting Resistance axis

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Tuesday, Ali Bahadori Jahromi described as strategic Raeisi’s two-day trip starting tomorrow.

“Tomorrow, the president will travel to Syria upon an official invitation by [Syrian President] Bashar al-Assad. The visit will take place after 13 years in continuation of the administration’s neighborliness diplomacy. It will focus on strengthening economic and political ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria, as well as the Resistance axis,” Press TV quoted him as saying.

Bashar al-Assad had visited Iran twice. Raeisi’s trip is the first after internal tensions and war-mongering by ISIL terrorists with the sponsorship of some global and regional supporters of terrorism.

Iran maintains an advisory mission in Syria at the request of Damascus with the aim of helping the war-torn Arab country get rid of the foreign-backed militants, who have been fighting against the democratically-elected Syrian government since 2011.

Iran’s advisory assistance helped Syria defeat ISIL and win back control of almost all regions from terrorists.

MNA/PR