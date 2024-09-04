Tehran mayor visits Damascus to boost coop. with Damascus

At the head of a delegation of senior managers of Tehran municipality, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani on Wednesday arrived in Damascus, the capital of Syria, and was welcomed by the special Governor of Damascus Muhammad Tariq Krishati.

Damascus's governor considered this trip as a sign of the special attention of the city managers of the capitals of Iran and Syria to increase the level of cooperation.

Referring to the holding of the Syrian Exports Exhibition(Damascus Expo), Krishati expressed hope that along with the visit of the mayor of Tehran as a special guest of the Expo, Tehran and Damascus will experience a new season of cooperation.

Zakani, for his part, expressed hope that the talks and working meetings during his trip would lead to positive and constructive agreements between the two cities.

The mayor of Tehran, who has traveled to Damascus at the invitation of the special governor of the capital of Syria will have meetings with the prime minister, the ministers of internal affairs and economy and foreign trade of the friendly country.

