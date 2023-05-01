  1. Politics
May 1, 2023, 5:45 PM

Raeisi to arrive in Syria for state visit on Wednesday

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi is set to visit Damascus at the invitation of his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday, the Iranian media said on Monday.

Raeisi and his accompanying high-ranking delegation will visit Syria on Wednesday, Iranian media outlet IRNA said on Monday.

According to the report, during the two-day visit, the Iranian delegation and the president are set to hold meetings with Syrian officials to discuss ways to strengthen and deepen political relations, as well as enhance the level of economic and trade cooperation between Tehran and Damascus.

Raeisi is also scheduled to take part in the joint meeting of Iranian and Syrian merchants, hold meetings with Iranian nationals residing in Syria, and visit the Islamic holy sites in the Arab country.

