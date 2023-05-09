Armenia, Azerbaijan continue US talk in Moscow

"All issues related to the peace agreement are a continuation of each other because the discussed issues are well-known," he said.

According to Grigoryan, Yerevan and Baku did not make significant progress on the main issues during the negotiations.

"We have not made any progress on the main issues of the negotiations, which are the definition of Armenia's sovereign territory of 29,800 kilometers, the establishment of an international Stepanakert-Baku mechanism and the provision of international guarantees," he said.

Grigoryan also said that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will soon meet twice. "Pashinyan and Aliyev will meet in Brussels on May 14, followed by a meeting in Chisinau. French President [Emmanuel] Macron and German Chancellor [Olaf] Scholz will also attend," he said.

SKH/PR