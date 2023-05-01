Kuwaiti Cabinet approves decree dissolving parliament

The Cabinet approved the Emiri decree on dissolving the parliament during its meeting, Arab media reported.

The parliament was dissolved on the grounds of constitutional provision 107.

On April 4, Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, dissolved the parliament and called for a new general election, continuing a political crisis between parliament and the executive that has stalled reforms.

The country suffers from constant stand-offs between elected lawmakers and cabinets installed by the ruling Al Sabah family.

