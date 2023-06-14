  1. Politics
Kuwait re-appoints prime minister to form government

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – Kuwait’s crown prince re-appointed Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah as prime minister.

According to Reuters, an Emiri decree was issued on Tuesday to appoint Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah as Prime Minister and assign him to form the new cabinet.

The introduction of the new prime minister of Kuwait takes place after the prime minister’s previous government resigned following parliamentary elections earlier this month.

A long-running standoff between the government and the elected parliament has hampered efforts by Kuwait to push through fiscal reforms, including a debt law allowing the country to tap international markets.

