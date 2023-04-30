Syrian Army shells terrorists' positions, busts their weapons

The bases of the Al-Nusra terrorists and their affiliated militias were targeted in Mashik and Qarqor villages.

The Syrian Army units operating in the western suburbs of Idlib also shelled the terrorists' positions in the Jabal Zawiya area.

In a series of operations against ISIL, the Syrian Army seized a massive amount of weapons left by the terrorists as well.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and adversary groups.

At the end of the summer of 2018, the leaders of Russia and Turkey reached an agreement in Sochi, Russia, during which Turkey promised to remove or disarm the terrorists based in this region without bloodshed.

MP/IRN85096736