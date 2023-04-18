Syrian army pounds positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists

In response to the attacks of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists on Idlib and Lakatia, the Syrian army targeted the terrorists' positions with artillery.

The Syrian army units operating in Hama in the "de-escalation" zone targeted the Jabhat al-Nusra bases in Al-Ziyarah town in northern Syria with artillery.

The units of the Syrian army also heavily targeted the bases of the terrorists in the Jabal Al-Zawiyah area in northwest Syria.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and adversary groups.

