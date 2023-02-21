Terrorists renew attack on Syria's Idlib Zone in past day

"One shelling attack from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group was registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day in the province of Idlib," Rear Adm. Gurinov said, Sputnik reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Earlier on Sunday, Terrorists attacked a vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in Daraa in southwestern Syria leaving 4 causalities.

MNA/PR