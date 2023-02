The army units located in the southern of Idlib province and the northern of Hama province in the de-escalation zone responded to the attacks of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group.

The Syrian army also bombarded the positions of the al-Nusra terrorists and its allies with artillery.

The de-escalation zone includes Idlib province and parts of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces, in which terrorist elements of Jabhat al-Nusra and armed militias affiliated are present.

