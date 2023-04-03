15 terrorists killed in Syrian army attacks in Jabal al-Zawiy

The Syrian army units targeted the bases and headquarters of the terrorist elements of Al-Nusra in the areas of Al-Bara, Kansafra, Sufuhon, Al-Fatirah and Falifel on Sunday with artillery and rocket attacks.

As a result, 15 terrorists were killed and a number of others were injured. The Syrian army also managed to destroy three Al-Nusra terrorist bases along with its military equipment.

Terrorist operations continue in the northwestern areas of Syria while the American occupying forces simultaneously brought dozens of military vehicles into their bases in Syria from northern Iraq through the illegal Al Waleed border crossing.

In an interview with the SANA news agency, local sources in Al-Hasakah province confirmed that an American military convoy consisting of 60 military vehicles, including trucks carrying advanced weapons and tankers, entered Syrian territory to steal oil through the illegal Al Waleed border crossing. These sources say that this American military convoy has entered the country in order to support the "QSD" forces, armed terrorist forces affiliated with them, to attack government infrastructure and target the Syrian army.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four de-escalation zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist and adversary groups.

At the end of the summer of 2018, the leaders of Russia and Turkey reached an agreement in Sochi, Russia, during which Turkey promised to remove or disarm the terrorists based in this region without bloodshed.

