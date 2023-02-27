  1. World
In Latakia;

5 Syrian forces killed, wounded in terrorists shelling

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Two Syrian soldiers were killed and three more were wounded in the Latakia governorate as a result of artillery shelling by militants.

"In the Latakia governorate, two Syrian servicemen were killed and three more were wounded as a result of artillery shelling staged by terrorists at the positions of government forces near the settlement of Sukkariya," Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

According to Gurinov, four shelling attacks from the positions of the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone during the past day.

