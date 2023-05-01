Syrian army heavily targets Al-Nusra terrorists positions

The bases of the Al-Nusra terrorists were targeted in the town of Al-Zeyarah and Sirmaniyah village, according to the reports.

In recent days, the Syrian Army targeted the Al-Nusra terrorists' positions in the Jabal Zawiya area with rockets and artillery.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and adversary groups.

At the end of the summer of 2018, the leaders of Russia and Turkey reached an agreement in Sochi, Russia, during which Turkey promised to remove or disarm the terrorists based in this region without bloodshed.

