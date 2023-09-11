  1. Sports
Iranian athlete shine in Moscow rowing competitions

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Iranian athletes have gained gold and silver medals in the Moscow rowing Vladivostok international competitions.

Shirzad Ghaderi and Hamidreza Rezvani grabbed gold and silver medals respectively in the final of the 500-m heavyweight single sculls on Monday in Moscow, Russia.

The rowers from Russia and China came third and fourth, respectively.

Ghaderi and Rezvani will compete with opponents in the 2000-m rowing ergometer competition tomorrow.

For the second year in a row, high-level competitions are held in Novik Bay. In 2022, the main event of the tournament was the participation of the Chinese team, led by Tokyo 2020 medalist Zhang Liang. This year, prominent rowers from eight countries, including Serbia and Cuba, came to compete in Vladivostok.

