Iran private sector calls for reviving trade ties with Riyadh

In a message to Hasan Al-Huwaizi, the chairman of the board of directors of the Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC), Shafei expressed satisfaction over the recent agreement between Tehran and Riyad on the resumption of bilateral relations.

Shafei, in the letter, also called for a rapid revival of commercial and economic relations, as well as the expansion and deepening of relations between Iranian and Saudi Arabian businessmen and private sector manufacturers.

He also expressed readiness for exchanging trade and economic delegations and holding joint commerce fairs.

MP/NourNews139141