Damascus strongly condemns anti-Syria EU decision

“The European Union repeats its lies when it claims that the sanctions imposed on Syria do not impede the delivery of humanitarian aid or access to foodstuffs and medical equipment,” an official source at the Syrian foreign ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

The source added, “The EU policies pose a serious threat to the lives and livelihood of Syrians and negatively reflect on the country’s economy, and the exceptions that the European Union claims about are only for media propaganda and to hide the truth of its policies towards Syria.

The Union’s aggressive stances that aimed at impeding efforts of stability in Syria will not be able to influence Syria’s efforts to end the aggression and work to overcome its repercussions in accordance with national firm stances, SANA wrote.

MP/PR