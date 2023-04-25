  1. Politics
Apr 25, 2023, 8:00 PM

Damascus strongly condemns anti-Syria EU decision

Damascus strongly condemns anti-Syria EU decision

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Syria condemned in the strongest terms the new decision of the European Union to boost the unilateral coercive measures against the country, in the framework of its hostile policy in the war on Syria.

“The European Union repeats its lies when it claims that the sanctions imposed on Syria do not impede the delivery of humanitarian aid or access to foodstuffs and medical equipment,” an official source at the Syrian foreign ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

The source added, “The EU policies pose a serious threat to the lives and livelihood of Syrians and negatively reflect on the country’s economy, and the exceptions that the European Union claims about are only for media propaganda and to hide the truth of its policies towards Syria.

The Union’s aggressive stances that aimed at impeding efforts of stability in Syria will not be able to influence Syria’s efforts to end the aggression and work to overcome its repercussions in accordance with national firm stances, SANA wrote.

MP/PR

News Code 199898

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News