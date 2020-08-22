Iranian defense min. to depart for Russia for bilateral talks

In this visit, Brigadier General Amir Hatami will hold talks with the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu and also other senior officials of this country.

In addition, Hatami will visit 6th International Military-Technical Exhibition and Forum of Russia called “ARMY 2020”.

The International Military-Technical Exhibition and Forum of Russia has been held every year in this country since 2015 at the order of Russian President, where latest achievements of the Russian military and defense industry are showcased.

Along with holding various meetings in the field of defense and military, related issues will be discussed thoroughly.

This prestigious international exhibition and forum is attended by senior and high-raking defense-military officials as well as experts and specialists from different countries.

The defense - military relations and cooperation between Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation have been growing in recent years in tandem with other aspects of bilateral cooperation in the political and economic fields and have brought about good and valuable achievements for the two countries.

Strengthening and improving Tehran-Moscow defense cooperation in bilateral, regional and international fields will be the most important goals behind visit of Iranian Minister of Defense to Moscow.

