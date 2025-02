"While performing a combat mission to support units of the battlegroup North, the crew of an army aviation Ka-52M helicopter, acting as part of a combined-forces tactical group, fired air-launched missiles at Ukrainian personnel and armored vehicles near the border area in the Kursk region," the statement said.

Following the strike, the crews returned to the airport of departure.

"A forward spotter confirmed the destruction of all Ukrainian targets," the ministry said.

MNA/