Nasrallah turned Resistance to a strategic equation in region

"Today, the world of Islam and all the free people, in an atmosphere filled with sadness and glory, bury the pure bodies of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Seyyed Hashem Safiuddin on their hands. A farewell that is not only the farewell of the two great leaders of the resistance, but also the renewal of allegiance to the way, thought and ideals for which they died," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote in commemoration of the martyred leader of Hezbollah who will be buried in Beirut today.

The streets of Lebanon and the Islamic world are witnessing a roaring flood of people who, with tearful eyes but strong will, see the martyrdom of these two leaders as not the end of the road, but a new point in the continuation of the struggle against oppression and occupation, Araghchi said.

"Their bodies will rest, but their school is still alive and will keep the path of resistance clear in the hearts of millions of free people'" he added.

In an era when many leaders of the Arab and Islamic world bowed down to external pressures, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah turned the school of Resistance into a strategic equation at the regional level, the Iranian Foreign Minister said.

MNA/