Lebanese PM representative to attend Nasrallah funeral

According to local Lebanese media, the press office of Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that Muhammad Haider, the Lebanese Minister of Labor would attend today's funeral ceremony for the martyrs of the resistance on the premier's behalf.

It has also been reported that the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, is scheduled to speak during today's ceremony.

Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese people arrived on Sunday at Beirut’s Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium for the massive funeral ceremony.

MNA