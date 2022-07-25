Exports value of products from Mehran border up 69%: official

Export of products via Mehran Border to neighboring Iraq and other countries registered a considerable 69 percent growth in value.

Rouhollah Gholami made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Monday and added that 1,105,109 tons of non-oil goods were exported from Mehran Border to Iraq and other countries from March 21 to July 22, showing a 86 and 69 percent growth in in weight and value respectively.

Metal products, plastic, rebar, agricultural products, electric cables, porcelain, etc. were of the main products exported from Mehran International Border to neighboring Iraq and other countries, he added.

Gholami pointed to the volume of products transited from Mehran Border Crossing and stated that 65,690 tons of non-oil goods were transited from the border to other countries via 2,558 trucks, showing a 171 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

