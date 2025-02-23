  1. Politics
Feb 23, 2025, 9:39 AM

What Iranian officials are attending Nasrallah's funeral?

What Iranian officials are attending Nasrallah's funeral?

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Beirut is witnessing an unprecedented international gathering, as world figures, resistance leaders, and supporters honor the legacy of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his comrade.

The Lebanese capital is hosting people from different nations who have reached Lebanon to attend the funeral ceremony of the former Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf departed for Beirut early on Sunday morning to attend Nasrallah's funeral ceremony.

In addition to Araghchi and Ghalibaf, representatives from the office of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iran's Judiciary, and the Iranian government and parliament, as well as a group of families of Iranian martyrs and the country's cultural figures will attend the ceremony.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the longtime leader of Hezbollah, was martyred in a massive Israeli air attack on Beirut on September 27, 2024.

MP/

News ID 228767

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News