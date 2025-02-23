What Iranian officials are attending Nasrallah's funeral?

The Lebanese capital is hosting people from different nations who have reached Lebanon to attend the funeral ceremony of the former Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf departed for Beirut early on Sunday morning to attend Nasrallah's funeral ceremony.

In addition to Araghchi and Ghalibaf, representatives from the office of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iran's Judiciary, and the Iranian government and parliament, as well as a group of families of Iranian martyrs and the country's cultural figures will attend the ceremony.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the longtime leader of Hezbollah, was martyred in a massive Israeli air attack on Beirut on September 27, 2024.

