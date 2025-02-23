Russian Foreign Minister due in Iran for talks

The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has also confirmed that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Iran in the near future.

"Yes, such a visit is planned in the near future. We will officially announce the date a bit later," she said, replying to a question on the matter.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei also confirmed that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Tehran this week for bilateral and regional consultations.

The visit is part of the ongoing diplomatic dialogue between Iran and Russia regarding bilateral ties, regional issues, and international developments, according to Baghaei.

Lavrov is set to meet with his Iranian counterpart and other senior Iranian officials to discuss the latest status of relations between Tehran and Moscow, as well as the regional and global political developments.

MP/