Iran to produce 50 mln tons of steel by 2025: Industry min.

He put the current production volume of steel products at 45 million tons, saying, "It is hoped that steel production volume of crude steel will surpass 50 million tons by the end of the next Iranian calendar year."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Atabak pointed out that Iran has achieved significant progress after the Islamic Revolution in terms of the production of steel.

He termed the steel industry as one of the strategic industries in the country, expressing hope that steel production will surmount 50 million tons by the end of the next Iranian calendar year (to end March 20, 2026).

MA/6388200