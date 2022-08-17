Over 1 m ton of goods exported to Iraq via Mehran border

The Director-General of Ilam province Rouhollah Gholami said that the value of the mentioned export goods was $493 million, which shows an increase of 86% in terms of weight and 69% in terms of dollar value compared to the same period of the preceding year.

Mehran international border accounts for 20% of the country's total exports to Iraq, he further noted.

Earlier, Gholami has said that Ilam province customs has won first place this year out of 12 customs bordering Iraq.

The Mehran International Border has generated jobs for over 2,000 Iranians working currently in the place, he underscored.

