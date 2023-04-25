Martyrdom-seeking op. responds to Zionist raid on al-Aqsa

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement in a statement on Tuesday congratulated the martyrdom-seeking operation carried out by Palestinians in the West of Quds in the occupied lands that injured some Zionists.

It added that the martyrdom-seeking operation is a natural and legitimate response to the Zionist occupiers' aggression on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and in defense of the Palestinians and the families of the prisoners.

The anti-Zionits operations are a response to threats by the Zionists to assassinate the leaders of the resistance, it noted.

Earlier, Local Palestinian media have said that as many as eight Zionists were injured in a suspected martyrdom-seeking operation carried out by Palestinians in the West of Quds in the occupied lands.

Israeli Channel 12 also reported that the operation was carried out by a suspected Palestinian young man using a car and the driver was trying to run over the Zionists. The operation was carried out 200 meters away from the commemoration ceremony that was being held for the Israeli army forces who had been killed.

Some Hebrew news sources said that the suspect who did the operation was a young Palestinian man wearing Israeli "Haredi" clothing. The young man was reported to have been shot dead by Israeli soldiers.

AMK/5762702