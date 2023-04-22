Decline of Israeli regime increasing day by day

  1. Politics
TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – The speed of the decline of the usurping regime of Israel is increasing day by day, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said in an address to government officials, representatives, and ambassadors of Islamic countries.

On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei convened a meeting with government officials, representatives, and ambassadors of Islamic countries.

"Today we are witnessing the gradual decline of the usurping regime of Israel," the Leader said, noting that the speed of this decline is increasing day by day.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to say that the strategy of the Islamic world should be focused on strengthening the militant elements inside Palestine.

