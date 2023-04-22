Decline of Israeli regime increasing day by day

On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei convened a meeting with government officials, representatives, and ambassadors of Islamic countries.

"Today we are witnessing the gradual decline of the usurping regime of Israel," the Leader said, noting that the speed of this decline is increasing day by day.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to say that the strategy of the Islamic world should be focused on strengthening the militant elements inside Palestine.

This item is being updated...

