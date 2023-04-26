Russian artillery wipes out US-made radar in Kherson area

"At night, artillery fire in the area of the settlement of Inzhenernoye destroyed AN/TPQ-36 radar station and a pickup truck. Three Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the strike and another two received heavy wounds," the spokesman said.

On April 25, Russian artillery destroyed the temporary deployment site of a unit from the Ukrainian army’s 124th territorial defense brigade together with two motor vehicles, killing 12 and wounding another seven Ukrainian personnel, TASS reported.

Earlier this week, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said that the Russian armed forces intercepted 10 rockets of HIMARS and Uragan multiple rocket launchers of Ukrainian armed forces during the special operation in Ukraine.

