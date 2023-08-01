Enemy seeking new 'sedition' on Iran 2022 riots anniv.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks at a conference of the counties' Basij officials on Tuesday.

Stating that last year's riots were the strongest, most dangerous, serious, asymmetric, and broadest global confrontation against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Salami added that the enemy was defeated in the heavy confrontation.

According to the IRGC chief, the US today is not the power it used to be, adding that the US regime spends a lot of money but does not achieve its goals.

He added that this trend has now caused some of the former US allies to turn towards China, Russia and Iran.

While the US policies in Syria, Iraq and Persian Gulf have failed, according to the IRGC chief, different countries from all over the world have asked for interaction and cooperation with Iran.

Major General Salami noted that any country that relied on the United States broke apart, while any countries that relied on the Islamic Republic of Iran, such as Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria, remained.

Noting that the enemy intends to instigate new unrest and sedition in Iran again on the anniversary of the events of the fall of 1401 (2022), he stressed that, "But with our readiness and vigilance, the enemy cannot do anything, and the solution to confront it is prevention."

