Threatening neighbors from Iraqi soil considered terrorism

In an interview with the local Iraqi media, about the various attacks of the Turkish army inside the Iraqi territory, Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani said that the bombing of Iraqi lands comes in "violation of the sovereignty" of his country, and emphasized once again that the Iraqi constitution clearly prohibits the use of the territory of the country to attack its neighbors and Iraq is not should not be a base for any group to threaten the security of neighboring countries.

Referring to the history of his country since 2003, the Iraqi Prime Minister said that "The fight against terrorism caused us to lose focus and control over our borders and this caused the emergence and presence of armed groups that took advantage of this situation and jeopardized the security of neighboring countries, especially Turkey."

"Now it is the time to control our borders and prevent such groups from infiltrating the borders. If those (armed groups) who are currently in Iraq, are present as refugees, they must remain refugees and are not allowed to establish garrisons and have armed activities", he stressed.

Stressing the necessity of dialogue with Turkey to coordinate and regulate relations in this regard, Al-Sudani stated that Turkey's interest requires that it has good relations with Iraq, and that is the case with Iraq as well.

"We will oppose any armed group that threatens neighboring countries by using Iraqi lands in accordance with the law and based on our powers and international agreements, and every refugee in Iraq must be subject to Iraqi laws and international conditions", he further pointed out.

Pointing out that the armed group of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has been present in the camps since the 1980s and the identity of its members is known, he added, "We must protect the borders so that the refugee camps do not turn into barracks."

"Definitely, (these) will be included among the terrorist acts that affect the security of the neighbors," the Iraqi premier concluded.

