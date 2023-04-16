Iraq invites Iran to participate in Baghdad water conference

"Meetings and joint actions with the Iranian and Turkish parties regarding the Iraqi water shares continue. Iran's minister of energy has been invited to attend and participate in the third Baghdad Water Conference, which is scheduled to be held next month," Iraqi News Agency (INA) has cited Iraqi Minister of Water Resources Aoun Diab as saying.

"Discussions and understandings were held with the Turkish side during the [Iraqi] Prime Minister's recent visit [to Ankara], which includes an agreement on the immediate visit of a technical delegation to Turkey. The members of the delegation have been identified and there have been talks with the foreign minister about this and it is hoped that this trip will be done after Eid al-Fitr," Diab added.

"Iraq has also sent an invitation to the Turkish delegation in order to continue the talks about the implementation of the previous memorandum of understanding between the two countries. This memorandum entered the implementation phase and Turkey and Iraq's parliaments have also approved it. Practical steps have been taken to implement the provisions of this memorandum. The water flow into the Tigris River will improve, especially with the adherence of the Turkish side to the agreed amount of water flow," the minister added, according to INA.

