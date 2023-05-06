Turkey once again strikes northern Iraqi Duhok province

According to the "Shafaq News" website, citing security sources in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Turkey bombarded an area near the two villages of "Koharzi" and "Blafe" on Metin mountain in Amedi district in the north of Duhok province, stirring panic among the residents of the area.

Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV network also reported that a base where PKK elements were said to be present was targeted in the attack.

Since last week, due to the presence of PKK elements in the mountainous areas of the region in Duhok province, those areas have been targeted by Turkish fighter jets almost on a daily basis.

From time to time, the Turkish military carries out air strikes on PKK positions, which is listed as a terrorist group by the EU, US and Turkey.

The Turkish military is said to have more than a dozen military bases in northern Iraq and many more in Syria under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorism.

Both Iraq and Syria have condemned the presence of the Turkish military on their soil as a violation of their territorial integrity and have called on Ankara to pull out its troops.

