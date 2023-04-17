4 killed, injured in Turkish drone attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan

AFP reported that at least two people were killed in Turkish drone attacks in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

According to the report, at least two people were injured in these attacks that took place late Saturday night near the Iranian border.

An official of the Kurdistan region of Iraq said that Turkish drones targeted a car that was carrying PKK militants.

Turkey brands the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and its Syrian arm (Self-Defense Forces) as major threats to national security. The conflict with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party has continued since 1987, with the Turkish army regularly conducting operations against Kurdish militants in regions bordering Iraq and Syria.

