The Fajr-5 is an Iranian 333 mm long-range multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS).

The Fajr-5 launcher fires four 6.48-meter long, 333 millimeter-caliber Fajr-5 artillery rockets, with a range of 75 kilometers (50 mi), weighing 915 kilograms each and carrying 175-kg fragmentation warheads with 90 kg of high explosive (HE). Most Fajr-5 rockets are unguided; in 2017 Iran introduced a variant, the Fajr-5C, which adds GPS guidance.